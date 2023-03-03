World Wildlife Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Greetings and Slogans to Share

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the world’s flora and fauna. The day provides an opportunity for people to appreciate the biodiversity of the planet and to take action to conserve it. This year, World Wildlife Day will be observed under the theme – “Partnerships for wildlife conservation” in honouring the people who are making a difference across the globe.

In December 2013, World Wildlife Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to coincide with the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in the year 1973. So, on March 3 this year, it will be marking the 50th anniversary of CITES.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, we have a few wishes, messages, quotes and slogans for you to share and spread the message of wildlife conservation.

World Wildlife Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

On this World Wildlife Day, let us all pledge to protect and conserve the precious flora and fauna of our planet. May this World Wildlife Day inspire us to take actions that will make a positive impact on our planet’s biodiversity. Let us celebrate the beauty of nature and its incredible creatures on this World Wildlife Day. Let us recognise the importance of preserving wildlife and take steps towards a sustainable future. Happy World Wildlife Day! Wishing everyone a Happy World Wildlife Day 2023. Let us come together to protect our planet’s magnificent wildlife. Celebrate World Wildlife Day by planting a tree in your backyard and providing a habitat for local wildlife. Happy World Wildlife Day to All! Let us join hands to protect the biodiversity of our planet. This World Wildlife Day, let us make a commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and protect the natural habitats of our planet. Let us celebrate World Wildlife Day by educating ourselves and others about the importance of conservation. On this World Wildlife Day, let us pledge to protect endangered species and preserve our planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

World Wildlife Day 2023: Slogans

Protect wildlife. Protect the planet. Save wildlife. Save the world. The future is wild. Let’s protect it. The beauty of the earth is in its diversity. Preserve it. Our actions today will determine the future of wildlife tomorrow.

By sharing these quotes, wishes, messages, and slogans, we can inspire others to take action towards wildlife conservation and preserve the beauty of our planet for future generations.

