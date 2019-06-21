World Yoga Day: Improve Your Relationship with These Easy Couple Yoga Poses

International Day of Yoga, or World Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015 by the United Nations at its General Assembly. A physical, mental and spiritual practice, yoga is said to be associated with a number of health benefits, regarding cure of diabetes, asthma, cancer and many other ailments. While Yoga helps in enhancing the physical well-being of a person, it has been seen that doing couple yoga leaves a positive effect on your relationship.

Yoga is one of the best exercises that can help in increasing intimacy between the couple, as practicing different asanas and postures together can help you balance on each other, increasing your dependency and trust. A study published in Psychological Science revealed that couples who hold hands immediately feel relief from extreme stress.

If you are facing any difficulty in your relationship, or want to enhance trust and compassion, here are five yoga asanas that you can try:

Marjaryasana/Bidalasana: Cat and cow are two yoga poses that are usually paired together. It is a great stretch for the hip, core, and back muscles. To do this, the partners have to remain seated facing each other and reach for each other’s forearms. Maintain a firm grip as you release your shoulders down and back. While inhaling, lift your chest up to the ceiling, whereas draw your chin into your chest as you exhale.

Utkatasana: A great pose for beginner yogis, Utkatasana helps in providing support to your partner as you perform the chair pose. This pose strengthens the muscles in your thighs and feet while increasing ankle mobility. To do it, stand back-to-back with your arms relaxed by your sides. Press your backs firmly together with your feet hip-width apart. Together, slowly bend your knees and lower down as if you are sitting on a chair.

Paschimotanasana/ Matsyasana: Taking each other’s help while performing this asana helps in increasing bonding with your partner. To do this, sit back-to-back with your legs extended forward and tailbones touching. While one partner should lower oneself. The other partner relaxes and moves along with you.

Navasana: Another great yoga pose to help in bonding, establishing physical touch and dependency is Navasana. Known as the boat pose, the partners should sit facing each other at least three feet away while doing the pose. The toes and the forefeet of the partner’s should be touched. After reaching forward and gripping the partner’s forearms, the pair should sync and lift all four feet off the ground. The shins should be raised to be level for a half-boat.

Utthita Urdhva Padasana: A fun pose to practice with your partner, the Spine Leg Raise pose can help build the intimacy, as you do a pose supporting each other. To do it, the partners should lay down on their back, with the fully extended and touching the crown of the heads. Reach for the partner’s hands towards the shoulders and take a gentle grip. Bring the feet together, straighten your knees and lengthen out your heels. Move more slowly up and down for a greater strengthening effect.

A few other simple yoga poses that can be done at home are Adho Mukha Svanasana/Balasana, Parivrtta Utkatasana, Adho Mukha Dandasana, Parsva Virabhadrasana, Savasana/Phalakasana, Supta Vajrasana and Utthita Hasta Ardha Uttanasana.