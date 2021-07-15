World Youth Skills Day 2021: Government's Skill Development Schemes to Make Youth Job-ready

Indian is a large country with an even larger population. Unlike many countries, it even has a big population of youth aged between 15 and 24, which makes it important for the country to make this proportion of the demographic ready for jobs. Unemployment runs rampant in the country, that is why the government of India has initiated many skill programs that are meant to help the youth attain jobs and help increase the economy.

On World Youth Skills Day 2021, here are more information about such youth skill programs which can be highly beneficial to the youth of India:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), offers a significant number of Indian youngsters a chance to pursue industry-relevant skill training that can assist them to obtain a better living.

It is carried out by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Individuals having prior educational experience or abilities will also be examined and certified under the Recognized Prior Learning programme (RPL). The government pays for all training and assessment expenses under this plan.

Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP)

The Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Program (SANKALP) is intended to put the National Mission’s sub-missions into action. It is a government-sponsored programme with a total project cost of $675 million, comprising $500 million in World Bank support in two $250 million tranches.

The project seeks to increase the standard of skill development programmes by establishing a pool of quality trainers and assessors, model curriculum and content, and construct a rigorous monitoring and evaluation system for skill training programmes, among other things.

Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under PMEGP

Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) is a plan offered to Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) participants that focuses on improving entrepreneurship skills. This is accomplished through the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institutes (RUDSETIs) and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), KVIB training centres, as well as another national level Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (EDIs). This scheme’s goal is to provide awareness and knowledge about different managerial and operational tasks such as finances, manufacturing, marketing, company management, financial formalities, bookkeeping, and so on.

Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE)

This plan is a World Bank-supported project led by the Government of India that aims to improve the relevancy and effectiveness of skills training offered through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeships. It is a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) with a budget of Rs 2200 crore that aims to enhance ITI performance, strengthen state government capacity to support ITIs and apprenticeship training.

To enable the seamless execution of the programme, operational guidelines in the shape of an Operations Manual (OM) have been developed.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY)

This initiative, initiated by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), is a component of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), which is entrusted with the dual goals of diversifying the earnings of rural impoverished households and catering to the professional ambitions of rural youth. DDU-GKY focuses on rural adolescents between the ages of 15 and 35 who come from low-income homes.

The initiative, which is part of the Skill India campaign, incorporates partner organisations that are part of the skilling ecosystem integrated by DDU-GKY.

