World's 50 Best Restaurants 2018 List To Announce Awardees In June
The 17th annual edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants will make its inaugural debut in Bilbao, Spain this summer, after being hosted in London, New York, and Melbourne.
Gaggan Anand of Gaggan, Bangkok (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
One of the world's most influential restaurant rankings has announced the date it will reveal their picks for the 50 best dining destinations of 2018: June 19.
The 17th annual edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants will make its inaugural debut in Bilbao, Spain this summer, after being hosted in London, New York, and Melbourne.
This year, chef Daniel Humm of New York's Eleven Madison Park will defend his title as heading the best restaurant in the world. Indian-origin chef Gaggan Anand's eponymous restaurant, which serves 'Progressive Indian Cuisine' features in the Top 10 List as well, and also tops Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List.
In the lead-up to the main ceremony, which will be held at Euskalduna Palace in Bilbao, the UK-based Restaurant magazine which organizes the awards, will also announce the 2018 winners of various awards including:
The World's Best Female Chef Award: April 25
Lifetime Achievement Award: May 16
One to Watch Award: May 30
51-100 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants: June 12
For reminder, here are the top 10 restaurants of 2017 that will be defending their titles this year:
1. Eleven Madison Park, New York
2. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
4. Mirazur, Menton, France
5. Central, Lima, Peru
6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
7. Gaggan, Bangkok
8. Maido, Lima, Peru
9. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
10. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
