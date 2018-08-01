English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
World's First Intertidal Art Gallery Opens in Maldives
The Coralarium, is located at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
Male: An intertidal art gallery, filled with around 30 sculptures acting as a habitat for coral and other marine species, was opened in the Maldives, national media reported.
The gallery, called the Coralarium, is located at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.
At a depth of 3 m in the lagoon, it features semi-submerged exhibits that disappear and reappear as the tide goes in and out.
Designed by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, the installation was completed after nine months of work and will live as an evolving monument in the sea.
"It's almost like an inverse zoo. This is almost like we're the tourists, but we're in the cage and the marine life can come and go and look at us. It's almost a reversal of how we interact with wildlife," Taylor said.
The frame of the gallery is made of pH-neutral marine steel and designed to reflect the blue hues surrounding it. The creators said the artwork has been carefully crafted to encourage the settlement of wildlife, mimicking the organic forms found in the water.
Tourists can now combine snorkelling with art as guided tours led by the resort's resident marine biologists are available.
In the evening, a light system which illuminates the gallery attracts marine life and creates a sight from the island shore.
Also Watch
The gallery, called the Coralarium, is located at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.
At a depth of 3 m in the lagoon, it features semi-submerged exhibits that disappear and reappear as the tide goes in and out.
Designed by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, the installation was completed after nine months of work and will live as an evolving monument in the sea.
"It's almost like an inverse zoo. This is almost like we're the tourists, but we're in the cage and the marine life can come and go and look at us. It's almost a reversal of how we interact with wildlife," Taylor said.
The frame of the gallery is made of pH-neutral marine steel and designed to reflect the blue hues surrounding it. The creators said the artwork has been carefully crafted to encourage the settlement of wildlife, mimicking the organic forms found in the water.
Tourists can now combine snorkelling with art as guided tours led by the resort's resident marine biologists are available.
In the evening, a light system which illuminates the gallery attracts marine life and creates a sight from the island shore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana Khan's First Magazine Cover: I Hope It's Not Taken As an Entitlement
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...