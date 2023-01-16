Worried About Dark Circles? Apply Banana Aloe Vera Mask To Get Rid Of Them

So many of us get dark circles despite having a special skincare routine. And no wonder that it worries us. We try expensive products to get rid of those dark circles. But you don’t need to panic or spend a lot of money on skin care products as dark circles can be reduced through a basic home remedy. Although this remedy not only helps remove dark circles but also brings back the lost glow.

So let us tell you the natural way to remove dark circles, with the help of which you can make your face beautiful and spotless.

Tips to remove dark circles:

To get rid of dark circles, mash 1 banana. Mix half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and apply it to your dark circles, gently massage under your eyes and let the paste dry. Then wash your face with clean water.

Benefits of using this paste:

Skin moisturiser: The mixture of banana and aloe vera gel helps retain moisture by removing the dryness of the skin. The paste keeps the skin around the eyes moisturised and soft.

Will get rid of puffiness: Aloe vera gel is rich in medicinal elements so it is also helpful in reducing swelling of the eyes. So, applying this paste regularly also helps to reduce puffiness of the eyes along with dark circles.

Get rid of wrinkles: Bananas are considered the best source of silica. So, bananas work to promote collagen production in the skin. This helps reduce the wrinkles on the face and your face starts glowing naturally.

