Worried About First Time Sex? We Got You Covered

The fear of first-time sex is real. Several questions emerge in an individual’s mind. Is the whole process going to be painful? Am I fully aware of the process? These questions are frustrating and may take a severe mental toll on the first-timers. If these questions are also tormenting you, we have some important tips to give you relief from your anxiety regarding first-time sex.

Pornography

Avoid taking ideas about sex from porn films. Pornography doesn’t focus on human emotions in intimacy. Porn, at times, exposes an individual to very disturbing content. Not to forget, pornography perpetuates the idea of perfect human bodies in an individual’s mind which is not true. This leads to performance anxieties and difficulties in relationships. Men having porn addictions suffer from erectile dysfunctions.

Painful for women the first time

Women can face pain and bleeding the very first time they participate in sexual activity. However, it doesn’t happen to everyone. Pain and irritation could be experienced during sex if the vagina is not lubricated enough. Foreplay is necessary as it fulfils the emotional requirement of the body. Foreplay makes the vagina lubricated which is an essential requirement for comfortable sexual intercourse.

Safety is a must during sex

All kinds of safety measures should be properly taken before sexual intercourse. Not taking safety measures can result in unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases. Condoms provide the best possible protection against STD’s. They act as a physical barrier preventing the exchange of fluids between partners.

If used correctly, condoms can provide the best protection levels against STD’s. Male condoms are fine, strong latex rubber sheaths. Male condoms are available in different sizes and styles. Female condoms are made up of polyurethane and have been designed to fit inside the vagina. Getting tested for STI’s regularly is also necessary. Other types of contraceptives should be used apart in addition to condoms for avoiding pregnancies.

