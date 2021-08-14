Worried About Hair? Here Are Natural Conditioners You Can Make At Home

Conditioning helps in keeping your hair hydrated, smooth, soft and frizz-free. However, using chemically loaded conditioners can be harmful in the long run. Instead of using chemical-laden conditioners, it’s better to use natural ingredients that have an amazing impact on your hair. And guess what, you can find all these ingredients in your kitchen itself. So make your natural conditioner at home without any worries.

Here is a small list of some of the best natural hair conditioners that can be easily made at home.

Vinegar and egg conditioner: To make this conditioner, take 1-2 eggs, vinegar, olive oil, honey, and lemon juice. Take a bowl, add a tablespoon of vinegar, 2-3 egg yolk and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix well. Add 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey. Mix everything well make a fine paste. Apply the paste and leave it for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water. You can use this 3-4 times a week to make your locks healthier.

Coconut oil and honey conditioner: Take a tablespoon of coconut oil, tablespoon honey, a tablespoon lemon juice, two tablespoons of curd and a teaspoon of rose water. Mix them well and apply them to cleaned hair. Leave it for a maximum of 20 minutes and rinse off. The coconut oil is loaded with fatty acids and essential minerals which nourish the scalp well.

Aloe Vera and Yogurt hair conditioner: Take a bowl and 3-4 spoons of aloe Vera and six tablespoons of yoghurt and mix well. Massage the mixture and keep your hair covered. Leave it for 15-20 minutes before you wash it off with normal water.

Banana hair mask: Take one banana, three spoons of honey and olive oil each. Mix all the ingredients well. Leave it on your scalp for about 20 minutes then rinse it off well.

You can change the quantity of ingredients according to the length of your hair, but make sure you keep the composition the same. Try using these hair masks at least 3-4 times a week to get the desired results.

