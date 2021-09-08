Worried About Kids' Height? Some Healthy Habits You Can Make Them Follow

Every parent wants their kids to grow tall and strong since these two parameters are widely regarded as signs of good health. Genes play an important role in determining the height of a child, but there are multiple external factors that contribute to the overall growth. According to a report in The Times of India, diet and physical exercise also can ensure the holistic development of a person. Parents, who are concerned about their children’s height, can pay heed to some of the tips mentioned below.

Balanced diet

Proper nutrition is very important for the growth of your kids and is also the best way to ensure that they reach their maximum height. A balanced diet consisting of carbohydrates, proteins, fat and vitamins can work wonders for your children’s development. Zinc-rich food items also benefit your child’s height. All parents should also keep their kids away from junk food and aerated drinks.

Exercise

While you can’t expect hardcore training from your kids, simple stretching exercises can have a huge impact on your child’s height. Stretching has multiple benefits. It not only elongates the spine but also improves your child’s posture. Getting your kids involved in stretching will also facilitate the process of height development as they grow.

Yoga

Performing yoga also involves stretching and balancing as well. Both these things are helpful for your children’s height. You can make your kids perform asanas like Surya Namaskar, chakra asana and tree pose. You can also do these asanas with your kids so that they see it more like a fun time rather than a boring exercise session.

Hanging From Bars

Hanging has always been considered as one of the ways to increase height. Hanging from bars helps elongate the spine which further boosts the height of your kids.

