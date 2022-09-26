Worried About What To Wear On Your Wedding? Check Out These Dress Ideas

Every girl wants to look their best on their wedding day, and hence, everyone looks for something never-tried-before. Some brides prefer traditional, others want something light and unique. However, sometimes we just don’t know what to opt for. Either we like everything or nothing. But we got you covered here.

If you want something a bit heavy and royal queen-type look, the classic red-coloured lehenga is going to be the best for you.

If you want to dress up a bit bright and want a little hint of all kinds of colours, then you must go for a floral lehenga. If a floral lehenga is found in purple, you can try it not only on the wedding day but also at other functions.

If you want to take something for an engagement look, there is nothing better than a raspberry lehenga. If you carry it with some good jewellery, you will get a minimal and elegant look.

If you are a fan of Alia Bhatt and want to follow her wedding dress, go for a white or off-white heavy sari. Over time, traditions have changed, as well as the mindset of the people behind weddings. Therefore, we are witnessing an increase in brides opting for white lehengas at their weddings. Although they may seem unconventional, white bridal lehengas have the most charming features.

If you are fond of pastels, count on a dusty pink lehenga. This will give you a very stylish and beautiful look as a modern bride.

