Paneer contains a lot of nutrients and is very good for your health. It is also regarded as one of the best sources of protein, making many people include it in their daily diet. Do you know that paneer is also beneficial for the skin? Applying a paneer face pack brings back the lost glow in your face within minutes. There are also numerous other benefits of adding paneer to your skincare routine. It is regarded as the most effective skin moisturiser. The use of paneer in skin care has no side effects at all. Using a paneer face pack may turn out to be the secret to your glowing skin. Today, let’s take a look at how to prepare and apply it on the skin, and its unique advantages.

Ingredients:

For a paneer face pack, take 1-2 slices of paneer. Take 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of honey, and 2 vitamin E capsules. Let us now take a look at how to make a paneer face pack at home.

Method:

Making a paneer face pack at home is very simple. First, take paneer slices in a bowl. Make a thick paste by mixing lemon juice, honey and vitamin E capsules. Now, your homemade paneer face pack is ready.

How to apply:

First, wash and wipe your face thoroughly before applying the paneer face pack. Now, apply the pack on your face and neck thoroughly. Keep it for 15 to 20 mins. Use clean water to wash the face after it has dried off completely. For best results, use this face pack once per week. You will soon begin to see positive outcomes.

Benefits of applying paneer face pack:

To get rid of the dryness of the skin, a paneer face pack is considered the best remedy. By applying this face pack, the wrinkles and fine lines of the skin also start reducing. Paneer face packs can make your skin glowing and spotless in minutes.

