Be it your Boards or college exams — the moment students enter the examination hall, anxiety and stress set in. There is the burden of family expectations, and that of peers as well. All these things worry students during exams. College students can still manage their level of stress better. But for those appearing for board exams, that of class 10 and 12, the anxiety is slightly more. To reduce and get rid of this fear that engulfs the minds of students, some steps if followed carefully can help them in overcoming stress and mental fog. Let’s take a look at them.

Attempt the easy questions first:

Students should pick the topics based on difficulty level. The easier ones can be taken first and the difficult ones later. To get more marks on a test, it is advised to attempt the easy questions first. They should go for the ones which they are confident about and leave the rest for the end. What this will do is that they will be able to perform well and gain more marks. The confidence gained will ease the pressure students feel while preparing for exams.

Revise more often

Starting the revisions early on is a way to ensure that fear does not creep in at the last moment; and more importantly, on the exam day. Revising multiple times before an exam will reduce stress because students will be much more prepared to face the challenge happily.

Understand concepts, instead of cramming them

It has been witnessed that students mug up things a few days before the exam. When they are unable to recall answers in the exam hall, that’s when the problem arises. Instead of memorising, the best way to tackle this is to understand the concepts or topics. Once the concept is understood, forgetting the answer goes out of the picture.

Solve previous year’s papers

This formula is not just applicable to students appearing in board exams. Those who are preparing for any type of test can ensure good marks by solving the previous year’s question papers or sitting for mock tests. In this way, students can get familiar with the exam pattern and avoid any kind of surprises.

Jotting down notes

While preparing for exams, it is advised to pen down important information which can be used for revision later on during the preparation phase. This is essential for the final revision, before appearing in the exam.

Take short breaks

To enhance concentration power and avoid forgetting at the last moment, a proper sleep schedule must not be compromised. Further, taking short breaks in between preparation can also help a lot in rejuvenating the mind and body.

