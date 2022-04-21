Worried About Your Family’s Health Due to White Sugar? Here Are Some Amazing Healthy Alternatives

While sugary foods and sweets uplift our moods like nothing else, it isn’t hidden from anyone that sugar is more harmful than beneficial. Excessive processed sugar consumption can cause chronic health problems and diseases like diabetes Type 1 and 2, sugar, heart diseases, cancers and kidney/liver problems. One of the most commonly used ingredients in our food is so harmful and yet these detrimental effects are overlooked by most of us in our daily lives as we continue to use processed sugar.

To help you make better diet choices and yet continue enjoying the same sweetness, here are 5 healthy substitutes to processed sugar that not only make your food tasty but also have their own health benefits:

Honey – This natural sweetener is one of the best choices to go with. It is unprocessed and has its health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and improves blood sugar levels, lowers blood pressure and regulates heartbeat. Brown Sugar – While brown sugar also comes from sugarcane and is also processed, the nutritional value doesn’t fade in this case. It’s good for digestion, helps with period cramps and asthma, has antiseptic properties and many more benefits that make it a much better choice than white sugar. Jaggery – Jaggery is one of the best alternatives to white sugar as the health benefits are unending. It prevents respiratory problems, helps with blood pressure, helps in weight loss, prevents anemia as it is rich in iron, purifies the body and much more. Coconut or Palm Sugar – As compared to white sugar, coconut or palm sugar has significantly lower levels of fructose and glycaemic index which makes it a great choice as compared to white sugar. Date Sugar – This anti-oxidant and fibre rich sugar might take some time to get used to because of its distinctive taste. But once you get used to it, there is no going back. The innumerable health benefits like brain health improvement, bowel health improvement and blood sugar control along with blood pressure level control maeks it a great alternative.

