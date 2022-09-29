Worried About Your Hair Fall? Follow These Easy Tips To Boost Growth Naturally

Who doesn’t want long and shiny hair? But our natural hair growth often falls prey to pollution, inadequate nourishment, and damage. Due to this, adults as well as older people are nowadays facing the problem of hair loss and are also becoming the victims of baldness. Let us know some of the home remedies that can prove to be beneficial for you in growing healthy hair again.

Scalp Massage: Massaging the scalp strengthens the hair and boosts growth. It also helps improve hair thickness and increases blood circulation, which is good for growth.

Aloe Vera: All of us know the benefits of aloe vera. It has been used as a medicine since old times, regular use of aloe vera helps end many hair problems and also makes the hair strong, soft, and thick. For beautiful beautiful long hair, use aloe vera at least once a week.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil contains fatty and lauric acid, which reduces the loss of protein in the hair. So using coconut oil before going to bed at night and even after waking up in the morning can reduce hair loss and also help deal with other problems.

Lemon: Fresh lemon juice used in the hair roots with oil can improve hair quality and boost growth. Take 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and mix it with oil, apply the mixture to the hair roots and keep it for 15 minutes then wash it off.

Fish Oil: Fish oil contains omega fatty acids which help strengthen your hair from within. There are also many other nutrients and proteins, which increase new hair growth.

