Not everyone is blessed with thick and beautiful hair. Many of us face issues with the volume and thickness of their hair. Because of this, we all make every effort to grow thick and healthy hair.

Hair becomes thin due to stress, medical conditions, ageing, pollution and other external factors. Even in some cases, certain lifestyle changes also affect the hair. For the women facing hair issues, the most challenging task is styling their hair. As the hair lacks volume, and thin hair also appears sticky it is difficult to give the hair a stylish look.

If you are also worried about your thin hair and are always seeking ways to make them bouncy and beautiful, here are a few amazing tricks which will help you to add volume to your hair in minutes.

Take a look at the best 2 hacks with the help of which you can create volume in your hair.

Follow these 2 hacks to make hair look thick:

1. Reverse Comb: Follow the reverse comb method if you want your hair to appear thicker without using any product. To accomplish this, properly untangle the hair, bend forward, and move every hair forward. Then, comb the hair now from the back to the front. You put the hair back after doing this eight to ten times. You will then look that your hair will start looking dense and full of volume.

2. Hair Spray: Comb the hair upside down first, then reverse the direction. Use hair spray close to the root after creating a small partition in the crown area. Apply the spray slowly from front to back. However, when doing this, keep in mind that the spray should be applied close to the root or 1 inch away from it. After some time, your hair will become thicker. Now, style your hair as you wish. Take out the demand in the hair first. You do this all over your hair. It would be better if you spray hair from front to back. Your hair will start looking thicker.

