Unbelievable! Autosexual Writer Ghia Vitale is All Set to Marry Self
Ghia Vitale, a writer from Long Island in the US, who embraces feminism and her genderfluid identity and had become aware of her sexuality at the age of seven.
Ghia Vitale
Ghia Vitale, an autosexual and autoromantic who got engaged to herself in March 2017, is all set to tie the knot soon, media reports said.
It's official: I am engaged to myself! #autoromanticism #autosexual— Ghia Vitale (@GhiaWasHere) May 23, 2017
