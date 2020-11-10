Yami Gautam Feels Blissed Out at Pohlani Mata Temple in Dalhousie, See Pic

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, didn’t want to miss the chance to explore the state’s scenic beauty. The actress has shared some stunning pictures on Instagram while she was feeling blissful at Pohlani Mata Mandir in Dalhousie.

Along with the picture, she also penned a long note in the caption, which reads, “My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love ! Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine ! I believe in spirituality & apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold (sic).” She also thanked her team members for joining her to trek.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her day to day life to treat her fans. Recently she shared a sunkissed picture of herself and captioned it as, “Winter-rays #shootlife #himachal.”

Yami seems to not to leave any stone unturned when it comes to enjoying her trip to Himachal. Two days ago, she shared an adorable picture of herself with a dog and wrote, “When a gorgeous friend dropped by, meet Archie.” Yami looks stunning in her black pullover.

Yami’s upcoming film Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy film directed by Pavan Kriplani. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screen in 202 and is currently being shot at Dharamshala, Dalhousie And Palampur. Yami is also speculated to be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

Her last appearance on screen was with Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny, also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role.