Yami Gautam Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals in Anita Dongre Outfit

Ever since the much talented actress Yami Gautam chopped of her locks for the authenticity of her character in upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu by T-series, she has been seen experimenting with her hairdos.The Sanam Re actor recently took to her Instagram to share her go-to summer look and had all of us drooling over the contrast of bright summer colours she wore.In a bright white dress with floral print all over from Anita Dongre’s grass root collection, she had heads turning around. Teamed with a teal-coloured oversized jacket, a pair of white sneakers and minimal makeup, she absolutely slayed the look. Watch her looking chic and stylish walking out of the airport:On the work front, Yami Gautam has two movies lined up in a sequence to hit the screens this year including Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh scheduled for an August release. Meanwhile, Agra Ka Dabra directed by Shoojit Sircar is scheduled in October. The actress has a kitty full of movies this year.