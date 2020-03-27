Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

1-min read

Yami Gautam Makes Home-made Scrubs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Yami, is also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

IANS

Updated:March 27, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
Image: Instagram

As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in Bala, will now be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which also features Vikrant Massey.

To tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25. Some are doing the dishes, working out indoors or brushing up their culinary skills.

