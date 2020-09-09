Yami Gautam Recalls the Time She Was Against Sporting Short Hair

Actress Yami Gautam has recalled the days when she used to be very particular about the length of her hair. Taking to Instagram, Yami posted a note on how long hair is associated with the notion of "conventional beauty" in the film industry.

"Hairstyle is not just a part of your vanity but is very instrumental in creating a distinct look for every character. But going this short with length, was a concern for people around, coz for some reason long hair are associated with the notion of 'conventional beauty' in the industry, society etc.

"I myself was so attached to the idea of being so 'particular' about my hair-length, that just an inch of extra hair-chop would make me go in a state of shock. That silly," she wrote.

Along with it, she posted a throwback picture where she sports a short bob for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"Throwback to day 1 of for the role of Pallavi/Jasmine in URI-the surgical strike ! I dint think twice when my director @adityadharfilmsproposed the idea of me getting a short-Bob done for the character and to avoid the use of wigs, in order to make the look authentic. It got me very excited & just went ahead.

" I remember that moment of feeling so light and uninhibited not just as a person- with breaking the stereotypes associated with physical attributes in this business and other' perspective of YOU but also genuinely giving-in as an actor and create something new. A number of of our senior artistes, India & abroad have done the same seamlessly and I wish to be on that path, whenever I get an opportunity," she added.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Ginny weds Sunny.