1-min read

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' To Release On Netflix In October

Actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' To Release On Netflix In October
Actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9.

Actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9. Puneet Khanna has directed the film penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India announced the release date with a song-teaser of the film. "A couple that LOLs together stays together (hopefully) #GinnyWedsSunny," Netflix wrote.

Gautam, who was last seen in 2019’s critically-acclaimed movie Bala, also shared the release date.

Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. "But, the match is not that simple, as Ginny meets Sunny, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music," the film’s synopsis read.

Produced by Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan, the movie also features Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas and Gurpreet Saini.

