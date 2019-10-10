Social media marketing and digital marketing have taken the world by storm. Not only have they transformed the business landscape, but they have proved to be two of the most effective methods of marketing. In the digital world, there are numerous social influencers, and there are those who truly stand out from the crowd. One such individual is Ryan Sprance, whose meteoric rise as an influencer has made him a force to reckon with, in the digital world.

Ryan has had a prolific career working with a leading brand for several years, the period post which marked his foray into the digital realm. What commenced as a side hustle, gradually became Ryan’s primary focus. Soon after, Ryan began to use his knowledge, skills, and experience to work with brands as a social influencer. He established a social media agency with annual revenue of approximately 1 million dollars and a solid client base. Naturally, Ryan has built a robust digital presence. However, it is his in-depth knowledge about the intricacies of digital marketing, coupled with his extensive experience as a social influencer, have earned him significant audiences on various social media platforms. Ryan states, “I simply chose to go with the flow, and along the way, I fell in love with social media marketing. It is amazing to be able to connect with millions of people online. It’s really been a fantastic journey, and I’m concentrating on taking things to the next level.”

Today, Ryan Sprance is hailed as a digital marketing veteran with more than a decade of experience, having established Kaihatsu Media - a company that was recently merged with the 212 Group. The new agency is called Awestruck and will focus on the travel, tourism and entertainment space. Reflecting on his journey, Ryan added, “I was approached by numerous brands who wanted to expand their presence on social media. From teaching them the basics, I was hired to do it for them, and that’s how Kaihatsu was born. With Awestruck, I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

While Ryan’s rise as a social influencer was a gradual process, he now wants to help brands scale up their visibility in a manner that is both accelerated and effective. Although he continues to make waves in the realm of social media, several new projects await his expertise in the near future.

