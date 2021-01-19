Yash Takes off to Maldives for Family Vacay, See Pics

Yash recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation with his family. He decided to take a much-deserved break after wrapping up the shoot and before the commencing of promotions of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. Joining Yash is his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids, Ayra and Yatharv. The family headed out together after months and were happy to switch on the vacay mode.

Yash gave a glimpse of how the family is enjoying their time to the fullest at the exotic location. The pictures shared by Yash on Instagram show the family of four making the most of their trip creating beautiful memories together. All praises for the exotic locale while posting the pictures, Yash wrote that if there is a tropical paradise somewhere “then this would be it.”

The first of the four pictures shared by Yash shows the couple posing for a family photo with their kids in their arms. The second one is a cute candid of Yash with his baby girl Ayra. The next one is a heartwarming father-son moment under the sun. Yash clicks a selfie with his son as the duo give goofy expressions to the camera. The last in the series has Yash and Radhika basking in the setting sun posing for a happy selfie.

Radhika, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo of Ayra playing with sand. The little one is wearing a cute yellow coloured printed outfit as she gets engrossed in her play.

Another picture shared by Radhika was an endearing one. It shows Yash and Yatharv looking away from the camera while Radhika plants a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will be joining Yash to play an antagonist’s character called Adheera. The Prashanth Neel directorial also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The movie teaser unveiled recently opened to thunderous reviews. The film is scheduled for release in the summer of this year.