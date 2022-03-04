Yasmin Karachiwala, Trainer of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Shares Intense Fat-Burning Workout

Apart from celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone whom she has helped achieve an incredible physique, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also shares some fruitful workout tips for her online followers as well.

In the latest video posted on her Instagram page, Yasmin has shared an intense HIIT (High-intensity interval training) workout plan for shedding fat and getting leaner. “Back with a fat Burn HIIT,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In the video, Yasmin starts the intense fat-burning workout with a combination of knee tucks and alternate kicks. She does the exercise with explosive energy before moving to the next with little rest. In the next exercise, Yasmin works her leg muscles and core with some quick repetitions of alternate jumping lunges. Lunges are said to be immensely effective in toning up your quadriceps and other leg muscles like glutes, hamstrings, and calves that help in building a strong foundation for your body.

Yasmin then proceeds towards the next exercise where she performs high plank rolls. As plank works best for your core and abdominal muscles, high plank rolls add an extra challenge for your muscles hence resulting in better results.

For the next exercise, Yasmin moves to lateral narrow squats where she even holds some light dumbbells for extra resistance. Squats are the ultimate exercise when it comes to getting rid of those chicken legs. Keeping the stance narrow in squats targets your quadriceps while having a wider stance burns your hamstrings and glutes more.

For the last exercise, Yasmin does crunch extensions while lying on a yoga mat and holding a gym plate above her head. Ending the exercise with crunches will definitely pump up your abdominal muscles while also burning loads of calories.

Detailing the workout plan in a note alongside the video, Yasmin wrote that this HIIT workout can be done anywhere and by anyone. She shared that beginners can take 30 seconds of active rest after 30 seconds of workout while intermediate level people can take 20 seconds of active rest after 40 seconds of exercise. On the other hand, those on advanced level can opt for a 10-second rest after burning calories for 50 seconds.

