Year Ender 2021: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, Actresses Who Did Not Impress with Their Fashion Choices This Year

You have good days and then you have bad days. And for celebrities one bad outfit choice is enough to get trolled. Here’s a look at what Bollywood stars chose to wear at various occasions and received a thumbs down on the style metre. We hope they don’t repeat it in 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUmNgunsnwB/

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who we rarely get to see daily, walked at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year in a disappointing white ensemble. While the former Miss World sashayed the ramp with elan, the outfit was a mess. The silhouette didn’t do justice to the actor and the overall look came across as a complete disaster. We hope Aishwarya makes more public appearances and doesn’t stick to black attires for her airport looks.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXv0EZOMp0d/

The year may have been tough for Shilpa Shetty Kundra, but while it didn’t affect her professional commitments, her style quotient on some occasions was a definite turn off. From overpowering prints to silhouettes which should have never made a comeback, Shilpa’s wardrobe is in dire need of a makeover in 2022.

Sara Ali Khan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVQaFHooaB_/

Should we call her style Atrangi? Sara Ali Khan’s style has been basic. While we hoped for something that brought out her personality, her fashion choices have been by the book. Following the same old patterns actresses opt for including kurta sets, lehengas and saris for promotions, we hope Sara gives us something different in 2022.

Alia Bhatt

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTzwVpsJr-/

Yes, Alia Bhatt in 2021 seemed like a doppelganger of Deepika Padukone with the middle parting sleek hairdo and the saris. Alia please up your style game. Even the dresses she sported at some of the events were just not working for this brilliant actor.

Katrina Kaif

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVx2a4ZMRt4/

While her wedding pictures were dreamy, we hoped Katrina Kaif had a more scintillating wedding trousseau. From saris to gym wear, Katrina’s wardrobe in 2021 was as disappointing as her role in Sooryavanshi.

Janhvi Kapoor

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT8uQ34IL06/

Janhvi Kapoor needs to move on from her gym looks and create a different mood board for her wardrobe. The Kardashians called and they need their looks back.

Nora Fatehi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX50mrJpSfj/

Nora Fatehi, the new dancing queen of Bollywood, needs to work on her styling. Her recent sequin dress didn’t do justice to her personality. We believe her wardrobe needs more Indian silhouettes.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYEZb4zP-pX/

Madhuri Dixit Nene style has evolved with time. It’s sad to see her stylists not experiment with this gorgeous personality. The same of saris and lehengas are doing nothing for Madhuri and we really hope 2022 brings her luck and some good outfit options.

Sonakshi Sinha

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXRDsakouIy/

It’s high time Sonakshi Sinha chooses an ensemble that resonates with her personality. We wonder what’s her frame of mind when she says YES to the dress.

Divya Khosla Kumar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWnIXl2qus4/

Divya Khosla Kumar needs to fire her stylist. What was she thinking when she was sourcing outfits for her recent movie promotions? Not everything you click in a studio will look amazing when the flash turns on.

Taapsee Pannu

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM-HX0-JZyX/

After winning hearts with her performances on screen, the actor broke our hearts with her fashion choices. Each ensemble she sported on the red carpet felt like an argument with Kangana Ranaut, unnecessary and useless.

