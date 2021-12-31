Year Ender 2021: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone, Best Dressed Actresses of This Year

They say Fashion is temporary, style is eternal, and the actresses of Bollywood know how to up their game when it comes to dressing up. From flaunting big designer labels to walking around town in casuals, these stars have raised the temperatures at various occasions. Here’s a look at who made a lasting impact with their fashion choices in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

An actor, a singer, an entrepreneur, and a global icon Priyanka Chopra is all this and more. Apart from her unconventional career choices, the global star’s stylish avatars have created quite an impression among fashion critics. From bold choices to borrowing Nick Jonas’ outfits, the star’s style mantra is bold and glamourous. Be it the Richard Quin’s floral catsuit or channelling her desi roots in Sabyasachi, Priyanka is a mood for everything fashion with a hint of quirk.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the perfect mood board for all things chic and casual. Be it a pair of jeans and sequin top or a body-hugging velvet gown, Deepika has been consistent with her style over the years. While we would love to see her experiment with her red carpet looks, it’s her off screen style choices that make for the perfect wardrobe must haves. All we have to say is keep it casual, Deepika, you look hot anyway!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If someone knows how to rock any silhouette like a boss, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. This year, saw Kareena take to the runway like a diva after delivering her second baby. Though she loves walking around in her kaftans and casual wear, we hope to see more of her stylish avatars in 2022.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been a favourite among the paparazzi this year with her gym looks. However, it’s the reality show judge’s shimmery outfits that have been setting social media on fire. From pant suits, shimmery dresses to high slit gowns and saris, Malaika’s style quotient was haute ’n’ happening.

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap star has come a long way from her debut film Student of the Year 2. And we love that she kept her style eclectic and didn’t follow the pattern her contemporaries did. While she rocks every western silhouette she dons, it’s the confidence that sets her apart.

Sayani Gupta

We are accustomed to Sayani Gupta’s girl next door look on screen, but the actor surprised us all when she stepped out in a body hugging black gown. It’s not just the gown that makes her eligible for being the best dressed but it’s the confidence in which she carries off all the outfits she wears on or off screen.

Kiara Advani

From casual fun airport looks to powerful pantsuits, Kiara Advani’s style is one of our favourites too. Though initially, the star chose to keep her fashion choices safe, we love how she has transformed and owned every look she sported like a true rockstar.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a breath of fresh air with her fashion choices. A trendsetter in the making, the actor is all about keeping it stylish and chic. From bold to casual, her outfits have been classy and chic.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan has been all about experimentation and that’s what we love about her. Her looks have been edgy, and she hasn’t been afraid to experiment.

Vidya Balan

No one rocks a handloom sari like Vidya Balan. A master of pleats, the actor has given us an array of looks in the six yards. We love the choice of colours and prints her saris feature and would like to see more of Vidya in her desi avatars.

