Year Ender 2021: Here are Some of the Best Lehenga Looks by Actresses This Year

The year 2021 came with some notable lehenga moments for the Indian fashionistas. Incredible couture creations from designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Falguni Shane Peacock were worn by both Bollywood and Hollywood artists this year. Let us take a look at this year’s most remarkable lehenga moments:

Katrina Kaif

The actress tied the knot earlier this month with actor Vicky Kaushal and chose to wear Sabyasachi’s bridal creation for her special day. However, it was not just for her wedding but also for the promotion of her movie Sooryavanshi that the actress chose to wear Sabyasachi lehenga. Katrina was spotted in a striking red floral Sabyasachi creation which came with a full sleeve blouse and floral printed lehenga.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVDb8wQtCm9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress, who was recently seen in Hollywood movie Matrix Resurrections, wore an ethereal custom Falguni Shane Peacock creation for her Diwali party in Los Angeles. The beige monochrome lehenga featured a statement full sleeve plunging neckline blouse and a matching all-over embroidered dupatta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV6x9-ND_SV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Alia Bhatt

The actress gave us several incredible lehenga looks this year. From her Diwali look in Sabyasachi creation, to her glamorous wedding guest look in Manish Malhotra creation, Alia gave us a range of traditional styles. Most recently Alia was spotted in an all-gold look as she wore Sabyasachi lehenga. The actress who is currently promoting her upcoming movie RRR wore stunning dusty gold and nude lehenga. The lehenga featured a plunging neckline bustier style dusty gold velvet blouse which was paired with a delicately worked tulle lehenga and a dusty gold velvet dupatta with a sequinned border.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXqsvK4jUMX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s long association with Manish Malhotra gave us some unforgettable sequined lehenga moments this year. The 24-year-old actress was spotted in a metallic silver monochrome lehenga by Malhotra. The high-shine lehenga from Malhotra’s Nooraniyat 2021 bridal line, was worn by Janhvi. The lehenga came with heavy sequined work and signature embroideries, gota patti and as leaf and geometric motifs. The voluminous skirt came with a bralette top featuring crisscross detailing on the front that extended to the back as thin straps.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVh_XESI9iq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Hollywood actress was spotted in Falguni Shane Peacock creation as she reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That. The actress wore the traditional Indian garment which came with gold metal thread work, foliage motifs, and multicoloured silk threads embroidered throughout the piece. The Lehenga came with a handcrafted full sleeved cropped corset blouse.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVStP1LMs_7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Which of these lehenga looks are your favourite?

