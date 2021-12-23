Year Ender 2021: Natalia Bryant Put a Sustainable Foot Forward at Met Gala This Year

Sustainability has become a growing trend in the fashion world among many well-known celebrities around the world. The red carpet has also seen stars and designers scramble to popularise environmental-friendly clothing in recent years. The Met Gala this year witnessed many A-listers making a rare venture into eco-conscious looks for Lorde.

For the Met, designers crafted head-turning ensembles for their respective muses by using deadstock and other sustainably-sourced materials in the making process. Natalia Bryant wore a floral sequin bubble ball gown by Conner Ives. The designer who made his Met Gala debut created the outfit using recycled PET plastic. The daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, looked gorgeous as she attended the prestigious event this year for the first time.

The entirely upcycled dress came in an interesting silhouette and defined haute couture-made sustainable. The 18-year-old model opted for tinges of gold and bronze in the beauty department. The young celebrity chose emeralds for bling. “This dress was originally a centerpiece in the costume exhibit. It created this serendipitous opportunity for a red carpet moment I have been dreaming of since I first started sketching this shape,” said Ives. “This is the conclusion of a wild 2 years perfecting this body of work,” added the designer from New York.

Here is the look as seen on Natalia during her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet:

Lorde, Gillian Anderson, Maria Sharapova, Julia Garner, Ella Emhoff, Grimes, Tessa Thompson, Gabrielle Union and Winnie Harlow were among the other personalities who flew the flag for sustainable fashion at the event.

Sustainable fashion is a process of fostering change to the fashion system towards social justice and greater ecological integrity. It goes beyond addressing fashion textiles and aims to combat the fashion industry’s carbon footprint.

