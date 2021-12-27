Year Ender 2021: Work From Home to Healthy Diet, 5 Lifestyle Changes We Embraced in 2021

With the pandemic scare all around, people realised the need of having a healthier lifestyle. Healthy diet, yoga, and workouts became a shield for us to fight the novel coronavirus.

Due to the scare of the coronavirus pandemic, the world went through a bunch of rapid changes. From the growing culture of work from home to healthy living and embracing nature, people brought in major shifts in their lifestyles. Covid-19 turned deadlier in 2021 as India witnessed a devastating second wave of the pandemic. As things started to improve, the Omicron variant is now being seen as a potential superspreader. Likewise, we adapted to several lifestyle changes to tackle the pandemic.

Healthier lifestyle

In 2021, we embraced life with a new perspective. With the pandemic scare all around, people realised the need of having a healthier lifestyle. Healthy diet, yoga, and workouts became a shield for us to fight the novel coronavirus. From taking up meditation to work out and yoga, we learned how to love the body and mind a lot more.

Healthy food

Upon realising the benefits of a healthy diet and witnessing the repercussions of not following one, people ruled out eating junk, street food, oily food, extra fats from their daily routine. The shift to healthier food practices and having a balanced diet loaded with the nutrients became a much-needed lifestyle change of 2021.

Boosting immunity

Post pandemic, people have become quite well versed with the word “immunity”. Everyone was vulnerable to the coronavirus, however, the ones with a stronger immunity were able to fight back. It was emphasised that people should consume food items and drinks which boost their immunity. Hence, a lot more attention was given to building body’s strength through healthy eating, drinking, ayurveda practices and workouts.

Work from home culture

Owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19, people and businesses realised the need for social distancing. It became a necessity in order to keep ourselves safe from the virus and break the transmission chain. What started as a temporary resort in 2020, became a way of life in 2021 – yes, the work from home culture. From office goers to students, work from home became an essential part of our lifestyle. However, the work-from-home culture brought its own merits and demerits.

Embracing nature

Apart from understanding the importance of a healthy lifestyle, people also embraced nature and its importance in the ecosystem. Many went on their long-postponed trips to the hills, beaches and forests, to admire nature like never before.

