Year Ender 2022: 5 Styles That Were Made Famous By Celebrities in 2022

Celebrities throughout the year have experimented with silhouettes and styles to keep up with times. Be it Kiara’s love for corsets or Alia Bhatt acing the maternity fashion game in Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer, there’s an array of stylish looks Bollywood divas have explored and won hearts in.

As the year comes to a close, here’s a roundup of the silhouettes that were trending and made its way into celebrity closets.

Corset

Corset style dresses, jumpsuits and tops have found its way into celebrity closets this year. From film promotions to red carpet events, the silhouette has been experimented with by stylists and fashion designers. Embellished with sequins, enhanced with the boning technique and as a sexy bodice over a crisp white shirt, there are many ways you can style a corset. You can make them in sheer, denim, crepe and satin, whatever floats your boat. While it is a perfect style to accentuate your curves, make it part of your party look this New Year’s Eve.

Pantsuit

The pantsuit got a lot of attention this year with celebrities experimenting with colours, embroideries and motifs. The classic pantsuit got a makeover in 2022, From vibrant colours to 3D embroideries, each silhouette donned by stars across the globe was well-received. Also, termed as a power suit, the silhouette has moved over from boardroom meetings to fancy red carpet soirees. It was a hit this year, maybe next year too the silhouettes can get more haute and happening.

Cut Out Dresses

The style has definitely been a cut above the rest, literally! From velvet gowns to sequin dresses, every body-hugging silhouette has been enhanced with cutouts. Be it from the side of the waist or at the center of the bodice, the style has been embraced by many celebrities. A risky yet sexy style, it does show off your curves. Experiment with this style at the next party you attend.

Blazers

Blazers have been a favourite pick to throw on as a dress or for layering. The blazer dress in double breasted styles did have its share of limelight at celebrity events. From lace to solid monochromatic colours, blazers have been taken to the next level in 2022. Structured shoulders and embellished with intricate detailing, each blazer has been reimagined and designed to up a celebrities style quotient.

Co-ords

If 2022 looked like a year of balance, then you can credit the co-ord style for it. Featuring pants paired with bustiers, knitted crop tops and skirts to swimwear, coordinated colours, patterns and embellishments were favourite picks of the season. Fashion designers and brands created an array of co-ord styles to fit the occasion. From Diwali to Christmas, the co-ord style was part of every celebrity celebration.

Would you like to see these silhouettes make a comeback in 2022?

