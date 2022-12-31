Year Ender 2022: Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Designers Who Made a Global Impact in Fashion

Every year the fashion fraternity across the country, celebrate their individual styles worldwide and make India proud. This year, a handful of creative personalities put India on the global fashion scene once again, by representing the country and its crafts on a larger scale.

As we bid goodbye to 2022, here’s a look back at all the fashion moments created by the best in the fashion industry.

Anita Dongre

The Diwali reception hosted at the White House saw an array of Indian delegates from various professions come together under one roof. Giving a desi touch to her wardrobe was US President Joe Biden’s daughter and social worker Ashley. Keeping up with the festivities Ashley chose to wear an Anita Dongre lehenga. The easy breezy pink ensemble with floral prints is made from sustainable viscose fabric which is kind to nature and mindful of her resources. As a sustainable designer, Anita Dongre has always wowed the west with her conscious living and sustainable style.

Gaurav Gupta

This year has truly been the year of Gaurav Gupta. It all began when Cardi B (alongside music artistes Summer Walker & SZA), featured in the music video-remix of the hit song No Love, wearing Gaurav Gupta’s Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural outfit. Following suit was American rapper Megan Thee Stallion who rocked the 94th Academy Awards red carpet in the Fantasy Biomorphic gown. Be it Sarah Niles’ golden gown with 3D construction and sequin detailing at the Emmys 2022 red carpet or Kylie Minogue looking sensational in the space embellished gem couture, Gaurav’s craft has been welcomed with open arms across borders. And amazing things have just started for the couturier, next year, Gaurav has been invited by the esteemed Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode as a guest member to showcase at the prestigious Haute Couture Week in Paris in January 2023.

JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya took over Hollywood in 2022. The couturier extraordinaire associated with Academy award winner Ruth E. Carter, as costume designer on the magnum opus Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. JJ Valaya worked on 70 per cent of all of Queen Ramonda’s looks in the film. Each piece beautifully weaved into the plot of the movie. Thus, becoming a visionary palette where east meets the west. A big moment for the designer, JJ who has worked on two projects with Ruth, might work on a third project in the near future.

Rahul Mishra

Couturier Rahul Mishra’s work has been celebrated all across the globe. From Ellie Goulding wearing the iconic 3D hand embroidered Botanical bodysuit for her upcoming album Higher Than Heaven to Chinese singer, BiBi Zhou wearing a hand embroidered Navbhumi jacket paired with intricately embellished sequin bustier and trousers at Weibo Movie Awards in China, Rahul Mishra been a go-to couturier for celebrity styling. Celebrating India at Paris Haute Couture Week for the past eight years, we hope 2023 will be as exciting and comfortably couture for Rahul Mishra.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Celebrated jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her international debut as jewellery designer and showstopper for Naem Anthony’s show at London Fashion Week. Naem Anthony, who owns the UK based high fashion brand Helen Anthony, collaborated with Riddhima where she showcased her ornate jewellery pieces from her collection Samara. The highlight of the collaboration is when she opened and closed the show for Anthony, making it a one of a kind international runway debut. Here’s looking forward to more fashion statements from Riddhima in 2023.

