YearEnder 2018: Trends Straight off the Runway that Influenced Indian Street Fashion this Year

As 2018 comes to an end, we ought to admit that the fashion industry saw a whole lot of sartorial goodness that made its way from the runway to the wardrobes of Indian millennials. Here, we take a look at some of the biggest fashion trends that influenced us in 2018.This year, the world took inspiration not from the supermodels but from dads. Yes, we are talking about Dad sneakers that you slipped into as a kid. Earlier this year, we snickered a little when the Burberry and MSGM models teamed dad sneakers with their gowns until Bella Hadid hit the streets with a bra top giving it a nod. Fashionista and film producer, Rhea Kapoor carried this trend with a twist when she dressed as a runaway bridesmaid in ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosal outfit at her sister Sonam's wedding.The trend was not big on style but definitely big on comfort and super affordable as all you needed to do was convince your dad to lend you his shoes while he jogged in his front yard.The fanny bag or the bum bag returned this year. Brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Zaras realised that these bags are the next staple accessory. The belted bag that goes around the waist became the biggest trendsetter. Kendall Jenner, Kylie and Gigi Hadid were spotted flaunting their handsfree bags. After which the trend made its way into the closets of style divas like Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline and Deepika Padukone too.The ultra-small lense sunnies were seen in The Matrix followed by Drew Barrymore at different events. Cut to present, Kim Kardashian resurrected the tiny sunnies and got the trend back on the shelves because Kanye disapproved of her oversized frames. From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra, these tinny sunnies became the staple eyewear.In early 2018, Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for her quirky and effervescent fashion sense, stepped out in a pair of cute furry slider and the fashionistas and bloggers went berserk over what on earth was this footwear.Back in 2014, Freja Beha Erichsen flaunted the first spongy plastic slip on and we should probably thank fashion mogul Phoebe Philo for this invention. Rihanna was also spotted in Puma's furry slidders in 2017 followed by the Kardashians and the Jenners.From faux sherling sliders to fluffy ugg sliders, everything Gucci models flaunted on the runway hit the streets.This year was also about high-shine silver, moon rock-inspired and futuristic fashion trends, metallic dresses and ensembles. Stating the obvious, the Oscars have always defined the future of fashion trends and this time at Jessica Biel and Emma Stone oozed oomph at the red carpet. Indian celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Twinkle Khanna were also spotted at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018. There was no stopping for metallic dresses after this.