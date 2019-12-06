Yearender 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Gino to Disha Patani's Keety, Celebrity Pets Who Stole Limelight

Human-animal bond became quite the fad on social media this year and rightly so since pets give people so much in terms of love and emotional support. For instance, the most adorable video featuring a furry surprise for their partners was posted on social media by Priyanka Chopra, when she gifted Nick Jonas a German Shepherd puppy ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

This just went a step ahead in proving that pet-keeping is an intrinsic part of human behaviour and Bollywood celebs too were readily in on the pet-loving culture.

Throughout the year, celebrity pets kept setting grooming benchmarks for other owners and when Disha Patani, who already had a cat and two dogs, got herself another cute kitten, a lot of mushy and candid Insta stories were ready to break the internet. In fact, celebrity posing with pets for pics and videos also became a way of highlighting animal rights and welfare.

So, if you have managed to somehow miss out on celebrity-pet love this year, below is a list of adorable moments that will not only light up your day but also put a smile on your face.

Gino the German

As far as wedding anniversary surprises go, Priyanka Chopra stole the thunder with her furry gift for Nick Jonas. After having spent some time away from Nick while shooting a film in India, Priyanka flew back to her hubby with a gift that he was not anticipating at all. She gifted him Gino, a lovely German Shephard, and the cute pup is already a hit among fans.

The Cute Keety

Disha Patani not only endorses high quality pet products for grooming of domesticated animals, but is also a vocal advocate of animal rights. Adding to the lovely trio of Bella, Jasmine and Goku, was Keety, who was welcomed by Disha on the occasion of her birthday this year. And frankly, we can't really choose who's the cutest of the lot.

Edward the Furball

Alia Bhatt's pictures with her Persian cat Edward are too sweet for words. This year, Alia and Edward had fans gushing over them. As per reports, Alia's apartment in Mumbai is as pet friendly as it gets and houses two more cats apart from Edward -- Sheeba and Pica. Seems like eating, sleeping and cuddling are the words at this venue.

It's the time to Disco

Kriti Sanon's Disco may have seen less of her parent this year due to the actress' back to back work commitments, but the cute, little guy won hearts on social media as and when he spent time with her. In fact, Disco has to be the most loveable name for a pet yet.

Shyloh with Shraddha

Shyloh, a Lhasa Apso, and Shraddha Kapoor spent some adorable moments cuddling with each other for adorable pics and videos. Earlier, in an interview, Shraddha had also explained why she loves spending time with her pet. "Shyloh has always been my stress-buster, so not having him around at the end of the day is difficult. I miss him way too much,” she had said while promoting Half Girlfriend.

