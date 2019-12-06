Yearender 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Gino to Disha Patani's Keety, Celebrity Pets Who Stole Limelight
From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, here are some celeb pet parents whose adorable moments from the past year will not only light up your day but also put a smile on your face.
Images: Instagram
Human-animal bond became quite the fad on social media this year and rightly so since pets give people so much in terms of love and emotional support. For instance, the most adorable video featuring a furry surprise for their partners was posted on social media by Priyanka Chopra, when she gifted Nick Jonas a German Shepherd puppy ahead of their first wedding anniversary.
This just went a step ahead in proving that pet-keeping is an intrinsic part of human behaviour and Bollywood celebs too were readily in on the pet-loving culture.
Throughout the year, celebrity pets kept setting grooming benchmarks for other owners and when Disha Patani, who already had a cat and two dogs, got herself another cute kitten, a lot of mushy and candid Insta stories were ready to break the internet. In fact, celebrity posing with pets for pics and videos also became a way of highlighting animal rights and welfare.
So, if you have managed to somehow miss out on celebrity-pet love this year, below is a list of adorable moments that will not only light up your day but also put a smile on your face.
Gino the German
As far as wedding anniversary surprises go, Priyanka Chopra stole the thunder with her furry gift for Nick Jonas. After having spent some time away from Nick while shooting a film in India, Priyanka flew back to her hubby with a gift that he was not anticipating at all. She gifted him Gino, a lovely German Shephard, and the cute pup is already a hit among fans.
View this post on Instagram
so much cute in the same frame. 😂🐶❤ happy almost anniversary baby. #repost @nickjonas • Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕
The Cute Keety
Disha Patani not only endorses high quality pet products for grooming of domesticated animals, but is also a vocal advocate of animal rights. Adding to the lovely trio of Bella, Jasmine and Goku, was Keety, who was welcomed by Disha on the occasion of her birthday this year. And frankly, we can't really choose who's the cutest of the lot.
Edward the Furball
Alia Bhatt's pictures with her Persian cat Edward are too sweet for words. This year, Alia and Edward had fans gushing over them. As per reports, Alia's apartment in Mumbai is as pet friendly as it gets and houses two more cats apart from Edward -- Sheeba and Pica. Seems like eating, sleeping and cuddling are the words at this venue.
It's the time to Disco
Kriti Sanon's Disco may have seen less of her parent this year due to the actress' back to back work commitments, but the cute, little guy won hearts on social media as and when he spent time with her. In fact, Disco has to be the most loveable name for a pet yet.
Shyloh with Shraddha
Shyloh, a Lhasa Apso, and Shraddha Kapoor spent some adorable moments cuddling with each other for adorable pics and videos. Earlier, in an interview, Shraddha had also explained why she loves spending time with her pet. "Shyloh has always been my stress-buster, so not having him around at the end of the day is difficult. I miss him way too much,” she had said while promoting Half Girlfriend.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Data Protection Law Gets Closer to Reality With Stiff Penalties for Data Leaks And Breaches
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game