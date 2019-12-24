Yearender 2019: Sequins, Neon and Other Fashion Fads Of The Year

Bollywood trends in the year 2019 saw quite a mix of styles. A big Diwali bash saw lehengas in heavy demand. Sequins got bigger and better with Tara Sutaria's saree and Kareena Kapoor's dress.

Here are the top four trends which caught our attention this year. Check out if your pick is in the list or not.

SEQUIN

Sequins are and have always been one of the most favorites for glitzy events, and they are an even bigger trend this year. A right dose of shimmer is a treat to the eyes and increases the oomph factor effortlessly. Take a look at these Bollywood divas in the sequin look.

FUSION

Kriti Sanon took her fashion statement one notch higher by experimenting with some out-of-the-way outfits. Her fusion pair-ups included teaming up kurta-saree-sneakers in one go and wearing a chick shirt dress look with Kolhapuri chappals. Her head-to-toe experiment really stood out.

NEON

Neon was back last summer and how. The fluorescent lemon colour in particular turned out to be one the biggest trends of 2019, as Malaika Arora's blazer and pants look went viral. She wore neon on her summer vacations, too. Check out who aced the look among Deepika Padukone, Malaika and of course, Ranveer Singh, among others.

CASUALS

Bollywood divas know how to rule hearts and rock even the most casual look. Be it Deepika at the wrap-up party of '83 and the U2 concert, or Sara Ali Khan being usually spotted in kurtis and jeans, actresses pulled off even simplistic looks with panache. Check them out.

LEHENGA

While lehengas have been ruling ethnic wear in India, this year we saw a plethora of designs and patterns being explored by Bollywood celebs. From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Pandey, this year witnessed an abundance of different lehengas and options you could probably pick for the wedding season.

