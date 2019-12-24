Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Yearender 2019: Sequins, Neon and Other Fashion Fads Of The Year

Bollywood stars have been obsessed with the trend of neons and sequins this year. Here's proof.

Priyanka Kaul | News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yearender 2019: Sequins, Neon and Other Fashion Fads Of The Year
Images: Instagram

Bollywood trends in the year 2019 saw quite a mix of styles. A big Diwali bash saw lehengas in heavy demand. Sequins got bigger and better with Tara Sutaria's saree and Kareena Kapoor's dress.

Here are the top four trends which caught our attention this year. Check out if your pick is in the list or not.

SEQUIN

Sequins are and have always been one of the most favorites for glitzy events, and they are an even bigger trend this year. A right dose of shimmer is a treat to the eyes and increases the oomph factor effortlessly. Take a look at these Bollywood divas in the sequin look.

tara

tanghavri_74713596_1551023271721782_8168225985164314703_n

tanghavri_74706190_1027032090964638_1331784236920124602_n

mohitrai_72575694_1145588635830577_1378302026449632932_n

ananyapanday_71965739_942177872835788_8790795960117601150_n

priyankachopra_79385116_536260780561619_419246463039753106_n

Alia

kritisanon_66683681_438737233648097_4056220934997099638_n

 

FUSION

Kriti Sanon took her fashion statement one notch higher by experimenting with some out-of-the-way outfits. Her fusion pair-ups included teaming up kurta-saree-sneakers in one go and wearing a chick shirt dress look with Kolhapuri chappals. Her head-to-toe experiment really stood out.

sukritigrover_75288568_155370002489576_4212853930706966166_n

sukritigrover_74666964_2787433157987847_1526726138436187118_n

sukritigrover_52840554_267888684143449_2519127593944509817_n

NEON

Neon was back last summer and how. The fluorescent lemon colour in particular turned out to be one the biggest trends of 2019, as Malaika Arora's blazer and pants look went viral. She wore neon on her summer vacations, too. Check out who aced the look among Deepika Padukone, Malaika and of course, Ranveer Singh, among others.

mandirawirkhq_61445985_189347188655547_599473424286934690_n deepikapadukone_59720502_467014253840434_6218140732450725655_n ranveersingh_54266474_1018658558522766_1332130955608675047_n

CASUALS

Bollywood divas know how to rule hearts and rock even the most casual look. Be it Deepika at the wrap-up party of '83 and the U2 concert, or Sara Ali Khan being usually spotted in kurtis and jeans,  actresses pulled off even simplistic looks with panache. Check them out.

myglobaldesi_61173856_1036308909897786_1577931514795165115_n

Sara

manav.manglani_74666125_516799645716070_3304344594980857093_n kareenakapoorteam_74698419_2472415519707429_4266305476498076856_n anushkasharma_31571338_2239776659372245_5987731567982673920_n afashionistasdiaries_19624965_319810811793048_7451524059604451328_n shaleenanathani_80457767_2483028458604647_6575115054218066492_n shaleenanathani_70295036_522791898296872_3333002595292294884_n

LEHENGA

While lehengas have been ruling ethnic wear in India, this year we saw a plethora of designs and patterns being explored by Bollywood celebs. From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Pandey, this year witnessed an abundance of different lehengas and options you could probably pick for the wedding season.

anushkasharma_74375389_731586567316454_4017414856299463383_n ananya htlifeandstyle_67098485_2388628827897289_4590433202623783345_n tanghavri_72791381_229141381401302_6346963897154331271_n

 

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram