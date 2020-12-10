Yearender 2020: Embellished Face Masks to Neons, Here are Unique Fashion Trends of the Year

Despite being a not-so-usual year, 2020 managed to give us some refreshing fashion goals and no, it was not all about track pants and sneakers. From reviving some old fashion trends of the ’80s and ’90s to enhancing the 2020 essential face mask trend, the year gave us many options when it comes to style. Let’s back up and see how the year rolled out its fashion trends amidst a major health crisis.

Short Shorts

Short shorts made a comeback on the runways of Chanel, Saint Laurent, and more. These bottoms offer a perfect summer vibe to your outfit. Pair it with vests and t-shirts or rock it with a knit cardigan or a bodysuit. The year also saw a comeback of Bermuda shorts as well, because it is work from home era.

Knit Dresses

Making winters fashionable, the striped knit dress is a transitional piece to wear in fall season as summer ends and cold begins. Pair it up with a denim jacket to keep yourself warm or cool, if you go with a short-sleeve or midi length option. Complement your look with sandals for vacation or with kitten mule heels for parties. From dresses to separates, knitwear has also taken another form throughout the spring 2020 collections. Coordinate your cardigan to your T-shirt or tank top to dress comfortably. You can also pair it well on top of both your pyjama pants and your jeans.

Crochet

The old-time charm of crochet also got a cool update this year. Designer houses revamped the crochet to an ultra-feminine dress, polished suiting, and eveningwear that feels modern with a special touch of grandmother’s handmade crochet. Embrace this handmade technique that also adds a touch of sustainability. The dresses can also be passed down generation after generation as a family heirloom that lasts forever.

Designer Face Masks

The most essential accessory of 2020 was face mask, and believe the fashion industry to revolutionise this simple and mandatory item that will prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus . From American pop star Lady Gaga, who presented her own eccentric version of face mask, to the embellished designer ones, fashion industry made sure that our face masks became “trendy”.

Neons

The trend of bright pop neon clothes, shoes, bags, et cetera was very much a part of the 2020 fashion trend. All the highlighter-inspired neons graced the fashion weeks of designer houses from Tom Ford to Christopher John Rogers, and Courreges. These vibrant shades, when paired wonderfully with black, white, or tan, can give you that X factor.

How many of these trends did you live by this year?