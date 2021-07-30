Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge: The Most Legendary Onscreen Bollywood Pals Who Will Always Give You Friendship Goals

We have seen many onscreen friendships in Bollywood films. But, there are some which have, over the years, acquired legendary status. So, as we celebrate international friendship day, here is a list of onscreen besties who give us major friendship goals.

Avi, Aditi, and Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood seldom makes movies where friendship takes precedence over love. However, Ayan Mukherji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an exception. The film follows the trajectory of three friends Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), as they leave their carefree college days behind and embark on new journeys on their own. It is a story of how time changes little among close friends (even when they don’t keep in touch), and how some friends always know how to pick things up from where they left.

Jai and Veeru from Sholay

The film not only shaped history at the box office, but the leading characters, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, became an iconic symbol of friends. Their compatibility and chemistry made Sholey a seminal film in Bollywood. Moreover, the song ‘Yeh Dosti’ from the movie became a hit anthem among the youth.

Of course, there are many memorable scenes and banter between the silent and angsty Jai and the chirpy and dramatic Veeru, but nothing tops the coin toss scene where Jai chooses death to save his life friend.

Vijayalakshmi and Rani From Queen

Queen is a rare ode to female friendship. While most Bollywood films pit one woman against another, in this film, we see Rani (Kangana Ranaut) find an anchor in a foreign land in Lisa Haydon’s character, Vijaylakshmi. Vijay (as Rani fondly calls her) introduces Rani to many new experiences and, Rani, in turn, imbibes them and morphs into a butterfly from a caterpillar. The two actresses have wonderful chemistry and the scene where Rani and Vijaylakshmi part ways is so beautiful and bittersweet that it is bound to warm the cockles of your heart.

Farhan, Raju and Rancho from 3 Idiots

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, this film encourages us to believe in friendship. The film revolves around Farhan Qureshi, Raju Rastogi, and Rancho, essayed by R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Aamir Khan, respectively and offers several important lessons on friendship. It shows how people from completely different backgrounds and varied personalities can find common ground and forge relationships for life. More importantly, it depicts how some friends leave an indelible mark in our lives.

Siddharth, Akash, and Sameer from ‘Dil Chahta Hai’

Dil Chahta Hai brought a new wave to Indian Cinema. At the heart of the film was the friendship of three boys — Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth (Akshay Khanna), and the film follows them through ups and downs as they come of age. This film not only made road trips with friends to Goa cool but also showed us the messy side of friendship. Veering away from the textbook’s best friends definition, the film delves into uncomfortable situations between friends when you may not find a reason to like your friend, even though you know that deep down you love them. It showed what careless words do to close relationships, and how despite the many changes in life and circumstances, friends show up for one another when needed.

Arjun, Imraan, Kabir from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

Yet another film, in line with Dil Chahta Hai’s honest portrayal of friendship, is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This film by Zoya Akhtar again ventures into the uncomfortable space where two friends Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), find a way to rebuild their friendship after a massive fallout. It shows how friends are our mirrors and can tell us the brutal truths that we sometimes find hard to accept even to ourselves, like Kabir not being ready to marry Natasha. But more importantly, it shows how cathartic and rejuvenating the time spent with friends being silly can be.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here