Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi to Walk Cannes 2020 Red Carpet
Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is adored by her fans for her performance as Naira on the show.
Image: Instagram/Shivangi Joshi
Television actress Shivangi Joshi is going to make her Cannes Red Carpet debut this year. The showbiz actress will walk the red carpet of the grand international film festival that has been taking place in France since the last seven decades.
Shivangi, who is known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is adored by her fans for her performance as Naira on the show. The daily soap recently became the first television show to complete 3000 episodes. The actress will soon be stepping into the world of film industry. Her film is titled Our Own Sky, a love story produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef.
In an interview to SpotboyE, Nagaman opened up about casting the actress for the film. He said, “I roped in Shivangi Joshi for the film as besides her, I didn't find anyone who is capable enough to hold this role. I have already worked with many experienced actors so I wanted to go with someone new.”
He also added that Shivangi has not done a lot of music albums or commercials; hence, the break will give her the opportunity to come out of the space of daily soaps aka the television industry.
Last year, actress Hina Khan, who played the character of Naira’s mother in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her Cannes Red carpet debut for the movie Lines.
Both the actresses are one of the very few people to make it to Cannes from the television industry.
