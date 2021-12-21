Yes, Rejections Shake Our Confidence, But They Encourage us To Give Our Best Next Time

There are moments in life when we work hard to get our dream job, but the results do not come as per our expectations. And the rejection, at times, breaks us from inside. We are afraid to step forward. A fear engulfs us that we may have to face the same rejection again.

In such a situation, our confidence gets shaken. Here are some tips about what we should do in such a situation.

At least once in life, we try to get a job in an organisation where it has been our dream to work. But it can also happen that despite your best efforts, you get rejected. In such a situation, it is wise that you look ahead for more opportunities in the future.

It should not happen that you stop thinking about your dream job. Rather, now all you have to do is try again with double the energy.

Accept the rejection as the basis for moving forward:

If you apply for your dream job but get rejected, you may feel dejected. However, let’s understand that failure is a teacher. It only teaches us not to give up and come back stronger.

Turn your frustration into inspiration:

If the reason for your rejection is your lack of experience and skills, pay attention to it. Start learning those skills right away, build your experience. And if some of your acquaintances are also going through a similar situation, advise them. By doing this, you will be inspired to move forward yourself.

Find ways to reach the target

Whatever the goal, there can be many ways to reach it. So find ways to get there. Ask yourself, is there anyone who can give you another job like the one you love? Are there any other jobs that are similar to the one you have been wanting to do? Are there any vendors, suppliers or similar businesses you can work for?

