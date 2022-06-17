Yes, We All Love Momos, But You Must Keep These 5 Things in Mind

Don’t we all just love that one special street food, Momos? Absolutely yes! Be it steamed, fried, the chilly, or the tandoor, the varieties just go on and on. But are you even aware of its side effects?

Yes, you heard that right. According to a report published in food.ndtv.com, the Delhi-based AIIMS has issued a warning related to eating momos. A 50-year-old was choked while eating momos and died.

When the doctors saw the postmortem report of the person, it was found that the momo got stuck in the windpipe aperture. To avoid this situation, make sure you chew the momos properly and then swallow.

Momos are made from all-purpose flour (maida) and its texture is very slippery, which can lead to such problems. Additionally, eating a lot of momos should be avoided because it may harm your health in various ways.

According to a report published in TOI, sometimes the stuffing can be unhygienic and of poor quality. They can also contain bacteria like E-coli, which cause serious infections.

Of course, red chillies are considered good for health, if they are not processed chilli powder. But, the chutney made from hot red chillies served with momos is unhealthy in terms of quality.

Apart from this, eating more momos chutney causes a burning sensation in the stomach, gas, digestive problems, etc.

Momos also contain monosodium glutamate, which can cause obesity. Maida contains starch, which can increase the cholesterol level along with the weight.

Along with this, excessive consumption can also cause other health problems like nervous disorders, excessive sweating, chest pain, nausea, and increased heartbeat.

Eating more momos can weaken the body’s immunity because it is made from maida, and you may have constipation.

Sugar levels may increase due to the high amount of glycemic index in maida.

