Yoga Asanas That One Could Practice For Stress Relief
Yoga Asanas That One Could Practice For Stress Relief

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 09:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Evade the cycle of dissatisfaction and negativity with these yoga asanas. (Image: Shutterstock)

Evade the cycle of dissatisfaction and negativity with these yoga asanas. (Image: Shutterstock)

Inculcate these simple asanas into your lifestyle in order to get rid of anxiety, negativity and stress.

With everyone having so much on their plate, it is inevitable for people to end up overthinking things. Being pessimistic all the time can harm your emotional well-being. If you are constantly overthinking, you are bound to look at things with a negative outlook. As a result, we get trapped in a cycle that attracts dissatisfaction and negativity.

If you believe that you are on the verge of getting stuck in the loop, this article may help you. Juhi Kapoor, a fitness trainer, recently dropped a post on her Instagram space where she suggested three yoga asanas for dealing with overthinking and negativity.

Along with the video where she can be seen performing the yoga asanas, Juhi explained their benefits.

Butterfly pose: Juhi claims that this pose releases trauma. While performing the asana, you can either hold still or drastically move your legs.
Padma Mudra: According to the fitness trainer, Padma Mudra symbolises a “beautiful bud leaning toward the light, growing out of the deep dark muck of the pond water.” For this pose, place your hands in the centre of your chest in a form of a flower. According to her, this pose brings happiness and peace and clears out emotional baggage.

Bhramari pranayama: This pose involves chanting a humming sound. The sound, as a result, facilitates activating the parasympathetic nervous system. It can help in relaxation and improve digestion.

Besides helping you get rid of overthinking, negativity and stress, the aforementioned poses put you in a better mood. It also helps people with anxiety.

