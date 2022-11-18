Yoga Asanas to Combat Prostate Growth in Men

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that begins in the gland cells of the prostate, found only in males. It is a common type of cancer but is treatable if diagnosed at an early stage. Prostate cancer is a spectrum of diseases, and it should be noted that not all men suffering from it require treatment. Often this type of cancer has no symptoms, therefore, routine screening for all men over 45 years of age is recommended.

Now, in a recent interaction with HT Lifestyle, the founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, spoke about the root cause of the medical condition. “The natural ageing process is thought to be the cause of prostate enlargement. This would explain a large number of instances reported globally, particularly in men over 80. BPH’s precise cause is still a mystery but according to studies, it arises as a result of both the ageing process and the hormonal changes that occur during this stage of life,” he said. While doing so, the expert also suggested two yoga asanas that can be used as therapy to maintain better health of the groin area.

Virasana

Virasana also known as the Hero pose is performed by starting from an upright kneeling position, such that one’s hips are over the knees and the tops of the feet are placed flat on the mat. One must keep their knees together while separating the feet on either side. It should be noted that the feet are separated but the knees remain intact. Exhale and lower the butt to sit on the floor and make sure that you do not sit on your feet but rather between them, still keeping the tops of your feet on the floor. Notably, the feet should point straight back, neither turning inward nor outward. Rest your hands on the lap and slide the shoulders away from the ears. Stay in the position for a minute or two then release yourself by pressing your palms on the floor, lifting the butt first. Cross the ankles beneath your body and extend the legs such that you come into Dandasana aka the Staff Pose.

Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana also known as the Butterfly pose begins from a sitting position while stretching the legs outwards with hands on the side as the palms rest on the ground. The legs are to be hinged at the knees so that the soles of the feet meet each other. Bring the heels closer to the perineum and rest the knees on the ground. The asana is held for a minute or two before coming back to the starting position.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

