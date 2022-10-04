Yoga Asanas Women Suffering From PCOS Should Practice

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that causes ovaries to enlarge with the formation of small cysts on the outer edges. The cause of PCOS remains unknown but it is likely to affect one among five women. PCOS develops due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors that leads to menstrual irregularity, obesity, acne, excess hair growth, and more. Along with treatment, women can opt for practising yoga asanas that stimulate reproductive organs and are considered beneficial for those suffering from the syndrome. A YouTube video from expert Kamini Bobde highlights four yoga asanas that women can practice. Watch the video below:

Chakki Chalanasana

According to the expert, women suffering from PCOS should perform Chakki Chalanasana also known as the stone mill grinding pose. To attain the pose, bring your legs straight in front of the body. Lock the fingers of both your hands, and bring them in front of your chest such that the arms are horizontal. Now, bend forward towards the right toe and pivot such that the locked fingers go over the right toe. Continue the rotation going to the left side simply as churning a mill with a strong grinder. Repeat the set of 5-10 rotations clockwise as well as anti-clockwise. Performing Chakki Chalanasana includes strengthening abdominal organs and improving the function of reproductive or digestive organs, providing relief from back pain, menstrual issue, and blood circulation.

Nauka Chalanasana

To Nauka Chalanasana also known as Boat-rowing asana, sit with both legs stretched. Just like rowing boat clench hands, exhale, and bend forward from the hips. Inhale and then lean back as far as possible, bringing the hands towards the shoulder. Exhale, then bed forwards from the hips frontwards again. Repeat the procedure for 5-10 rounds, then reverse the direction of the motion. The benefits of Nauka Chalanasana include toning the back, arms, and ab muscles. It regulates the menstrual cycle and also has a good effect on the pelvis and abdomen.

Namaskar asana

Namaskar asana begins with attaining the posture of tadasana such that the hands are placed in a prayer position in front of the heart. In the next step, bend low into a squat with the elbows pressed into the creases of the knees. Hold the pose for up to eight breaths. Namaskar asana strengthens abominable organs and strengthens the neck, back, arms and legs. It stimulates the reproductive organs and massages the pelvic area.

Vayunishkasana

For attaining Vayunishkasana square keep the feet almost hip-width apart. Grab the insteps of the feet by placing the fingers under the soles with the thumbs above. It should be done such that the upper arms should be pressing against the inside of the knees with the elbows bent. Inhale with the gaze upward. While breathing out, straighten the knees, raise the buttocks and bring the head forward towards the knees, hold the posture for 3 seconds, and repeat. Performing this position massages the pelvic organs. It also stretches the whole spine along with the hands and leg muscles.

