Yoga Expert Shares Pranayamas to Keep you Warm in Winter

As the cold wave is capturing the northern states of India, Delhi observed the season’s lowest temperature on January 5. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius while Lodhi Road saw the minimum temperature dipping to 2.8 degrees Celsius.

While beating most hill stations the IMD gave an orange alert for the same. In this phase, it is difficult to motivate oneself to wake up and leave the warm quilt.

Many even tend to experience lethargy, stiff muscles, low energy, painful joints and gloom during the winter season. But it is also true that during this season, the body’s natural stamina is also at its highest peak.

To boost immunity and bring back energy one of the best ways is to incorporate Yoga into your daily routine. In a chat with News18 Hindi, yoga guru Dr Balmukund Shastri, Secretary of SM Yoga and Research Institute shared a few yoga asanas which will keep one warm.

Dr Shastri explained that pranayama is effective if done properly daily. They not only generate heat but also transmit positive energy.

Surya Bhedana Pranayama

Surya Bhedana is warming pranayama or breathwork. You need to focus on one nostril, the right nostril is referred to as Surya or sun which connects to the Pingala Nadi of the body. Bhedana means to pierce or pass through. By closing one nostril and focusing on the prana through one side, a warming effect is achieved on the body.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Bhastrika Pranayama removes blockages from the nose and chest. It is also suitable for asthmatic patients and removes the inflammation of the throat. Bhastrika when practised with Kumbhaka pranayama can also generate heat in the body to beat the harsh cold weather.

Kapalbhati

This asana is great for clearing mucus and stale air throughout the cold season.

Dr Shastri also listed other pranayamas that should be done during the winter season including Surya Namaskar, Paschimottanasana, Sirsasana, Setu Bandhasana, Halasana, Dhanurasana, Virabhadrasana, Trikonasana and Sarvangasana among others.

He also suggested doing yoga for at least an hour in the winter season. He also warned that people who have cardiac or high blood pressure issues should consult a Yoga Guru before doing these pranayamas. The suggested pranayamas are booster doses of heat which can be harmful to these patients.

