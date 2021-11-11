Yoga For Erectile Dysfunction: Here are 5 Postures for a Better Sex Life

Yoga tones our body, decreases stress, and boosts our energy, but did you know it may also boost your libido and sexual life? It assists you in good form, along with mentaland spiritual balance in your life. Yoga creates a bond with ourselves and our partners intellectually, physically, and, yes, sexually, by teaching us to appreciate each experience and live life one breath at a moment.

The Journal of Sexual Medicine published a small study that concluded that Yoga improved men’s performance in all areas of sexual function — desire, intercourse satisfaction, ejaculatory control, partner synchronization.

How can yoga enhance your sex life?

According to study, doing an hour of yoga every day will help you extend your ejaculation and improve your overall sexual performance. That’s because specific yoga postures may strengthen your erection and enhance your libido and performance by working out your kegel muscles.

What Yoga postures are should you go for?

Dandayamana Dhanurasana

This is an excellent balance exercise for improving hip mobility, stretching the chest and shoulders, and strengthening the spine. The mix of stretches and core strength is excellent for endurance and pelvic floor engagement. Stand in Mountain Pose.

To open the chest, turn your palms forward. Lift your left foot and pull it to draw the heel more towards the glutes, holding it with your left hand while straightening your right arm.

Bitilasana Marjaryasana

These motions, also referred as cat and cow, tone the hip and pelvic muscles, improving blood flow to all those parts and strengthening the muscles surrounding your genitals, which can contribute to improved sexual function and performance.

Get down on your hands and knees. In cat, squeeze through the hands and around the back, turning the sit bones to the back of the thighs. Change into a cow position by tilting the pelvis and sinking the belly to the ground.

Naukasana

This is an excellent, beginner-friendly yoga posture for developing and strengthening pelvic floor muscles. Sit on the ground, bend your knees, and rest your feet firmly on the ground, 1.5 to 2 feet from your hips. Hands softly clasp your knees, sit as erect as feasible, and lean back a bit.

Squeeze your hip flexors and abdominals towards each other while keeping your chest high and your body motionless to activate your core. Let go of the knees and extend your arms forward, palms up.

Salabhasana

This Yoga pose tones the back and limbs, boosts breathing and stamina, and opens and extends the pelvic area. Furthermore, it enhances genital pressure while requiring a high level of abdominal involvement from your core. Place your hands on your stomach. Extend your legs and place your arms straight, palms down.

Engage your core and thighs, then twist your thighs inward until your toes are touching the floor. Inhale as you raise your legs, hands, and chest off the floor, and exhale as you elongate your body, forcing your toes further backward and your head higher.

Virabhadrasana

Apart from extending your hips, groin area, and shoulders and increasing stability and balance, this yoga asana energises weary limbs and opens up your chest and lungs. It also stimulates your digestive functions. Start with a downward canine position.

As you exhale, bring your right foot forward and hold it aligning the knee and heel in a straight line. Lower your left knee to the floor. Inhale and raise your chest high, bringing your arms up parallel to each other or palms together. Bend further into the posture with each breath, pressing your tailbone into the floor.

