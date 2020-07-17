Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Yoga Helps Esha Gupta Beat 'Emotional Roller Coaster' Of Last Five Months

Esha Gupta opened up on her state of mind in an Instagram post and also revealed what she does when she feels negative.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yoga Helps Esha Gupta Beat 'Emotional Roller Coaster' Of Last Five Months
credits - Esha Gupta instagram

The last few months when the nation was experiencing a Covid-19 induced lockdown, have been an "emotional roller coaster" for actress Esha Gupta. Esha opened up on her state of mind in an Instagram post and also revealed what she does when she feels negative. On Instagram account, she shared a photo where she can be seen performing yoga.

View this post on Instagram

ॐ “Yoga is not a workout, it’s a work-in” Does anyone else feel they lose their pose balance if emotionally not in the right place? “Yog” is a prevedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical mental n spiritual self. Hence personally m not a fan of the western version of yoga where it’s taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it’s origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self. I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever m feeling negative,I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By gods grace if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god. These 5 months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don’t think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity 🙏🏽

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

"Yoga is not a workout, it's a work-in-- Does anyone else feel they lose their pose balance if emotionally not in the right place? 'Yog' is a prevedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical mental n spiritual self. Hence personally am not a fan of the western version of yoga where it's taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it's origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self."

"I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever m feeling negative, I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By god's grace if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god."

"These 5 months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don't think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity," shared the actress on Instagram, adding a piece of advice for those who are feeling low in the current situation.

On work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading