Yoga Helps You Age Gracefully, Says Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared her personal story about how has rehabilitated , restrengthened and toned her internally as well as externally.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Yoga Helps You Age Gracefully, Says Shilpa Shetty
(Image: Instagram)
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra marked the International Yoga Day with a session with CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets and officials here on Friday, and urged people to make it a part of their daily routine for its many benefits.

Early morning on Friday, Shilpa was happy to see a huge turnout at the Gateway of India.

"What a huge turnout. No better way to celebrate International Yoga Day than practicing it with the CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets and officials. The high point...we continued with the session notwithstanding the rain. A true celebration. Happy International Yoga Day instafam. Start today, if you haven't already," Shilpa posted on Instagram along with a video.

An artiste, who has always pushed the idea of wellness, she spoke to the media about the importance of yoga.

"What is important is learning. I'm still learning every day, but since we are celebrating International Yoga Day, I just want to say that its benefits are many. No one has ever turned to yoga and said they have regretted it. First things first, make the start, even if it means today.

"People wait for an auspicious day to start something new, so today is International Yoga Day, an auspicious day to start yoga."

Shilpa shared her personal story with the ancient health and wellness form.

"I've had many ailments, many niggles and pains as I have been a sports person. Than all the dancing and all that wear and tear came with it. Yoga has rehabilitated me, restrengthened me, toned me internally and externally, shaped my body, mind, and soul and aligned it, so the benefits are plenty. One more added benefit is that it really helps you age gracefully."

Shilpa also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued efforts in supporting yoga.

