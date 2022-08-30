Yoga or Pilates, Which Form of Exercise Should You Include in Your Fitness Regime?

Yoga focuses more on mindfulness whereas Pilates focuses on muscle-building and developing core-strength.

Yoga was originally practiced by holy ascetics in India and its origin dates back to Vedic period. This traditional practice aids in body flexibility and concentration of mind. Pilates was introduced by a German inventor, John Pilates in the 1920s, during World War I. It was introduced to help injured soldiers regain their health by strengthening muscles. It involves use of different equipment as well as mat exercises. Pilates is also a low-impact exercise and works on the body and mind, but the focus is to make the body stronger and improve posture. The current generation is choosing to incorporate both Yoga and Pilates into their fitness regime.

Yoga and Pilates have numerous health benefits, from providing stress relief to developing flexibility, strength, control and endurance.

Yoga and its benefits

Yoga indulges the body in a full belly breathing method – inhaling and exhaling through the nose. Yoga helps with balance, strength, endurance, meditation, controlled breathing and sometimes even difficult physical movement. It is also known to have a positive effect on arthritis, respiratory conditions, high blood pressure, chronic pain and type 2 diabetes. It focuses on:

Pilates and its benefits

Pilates focuses on small movements that stabilize the back and core muscles. Pilates can be done on mats and on machines. The machine equipment uses only springs, levers and your body weight for resistance. Pilates has its own set of benefits as well. It increases muscle strength and endurance, improves flexibility and posture and helps in relieving joint pain.

Pilates is beneficial for those with arthritis, urinary incontinence, respiratory conditions, joint injuries and back pain.

Yoga or Pilates?

Both forms of exercise promote strength building, balance, flexibility and calorie burn. Yoga focuses more on mindfulness whereas Pilates focuses on muscle-building and developing core-strength.

If your goal is to improve your performance and core strength, and do away with joint and muscle problems, then Pilates should be a good option for you. But, if you are distressed and want to relax, and look after your physical and mental health, then yoga is suitable for you.

You can add both to your fitness regime as well, but only after consulting a fitness instructor to determine what your body needs the most.

Pilates is expensive and would need access to the equipment for some of the exercises. While Pilates can be modified like yoga to meet your fitness criteria, it also needs proper teaching and correct postures to avoid injury.

