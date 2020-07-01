5 Yoga Poses to Ease Lower Back Pain

According to research, nearly 60% of the Indian population has suffered from lower back pain at some point in their life. The World Health Organisation has said that lower back pain is one of the most common causes of disability in the world. Some injuries and health conditions including arthritis and spondylitis may cause lower back but in most cases, the exact cause of this pain remains unknown.

Poor posture, inadequate back support and a sedentary lifestyle are considered some of the risk factors for this pain. It may also have psychological causes including dissatisfaction with a job or boredom.

While only proper treatment can relieve back pain caused due to physical conditions, if your pain is due to lifestyle reasons, you can easily find some relief with yoga - the traditional workout that suits almost everyone.

Here are five yoga poses that can reduce the pain in your lower back. If you are a beginner, make sure to talk to an experienced practitioner before starting these exercises.

1. Bitilasana (Cow pose)

Get down on all fours.

Your arms should be straight (perpendicular to the floor) and your palms and elbows should be in line with your shoulders. Your hips should be right above your knees. Gaze straight at the floor.

Now inhale and push your back towards the ground while at the same time pushing your chest towards the roof. Gaze towards the ceiling.

Try to hold this position for about 15-20 seconds, then with an exhale, come back to the starting position.

Repeat the pose at least 5 times.

2. Balasana (Child’s pose)

Kneel down on the ground or on a yoga mat. Your hips should be resting on your heels.

Slowly raise your arms above your head and bend forward from your waist to touch the ground in front of you with your palms.

Try and touch your stomach to your thighs. If you can’t - it’s okay, do not push yourself too hard.

Stay in this pose for about 10 seconds (or more if you like).

With an inhale, rise up and back into the starting position.

Repeat 5 times.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

Get down on all fours. Your arms should be slightly ahead of your shoulders and your palms should be tilted a bit outwards. Your knees should be directly below your hips. Your feet should be turned inwards, with the base of your toes touching the floor.

With an exhale, lift up your knees and straighten your legs, so your hips face up and towards the ceiling. Keep your spine straight. If you are unable to straighten your spine, bend your knees slightly, to begin with.

Push the ground with your palms and toes to support the pose.

Your head and neck should be in between your arms.

Try to stay in this pose for 10-15 seconds.

Come back to the starting position.

Repeat 5 times.

4. Marjaryasana (Cat pose)

Get down on your hands and knees.

Breathe out and curve up your spine towards the roof.

Make sure your elbows stay in line with your shoulder and your knees are below your hips.

Hold the position for about 15 seconds.

Come back to the starting position with an inhale.

Repeat 5 times.

5. Ardha matsyendrasana (Half lord of fishes pose)

Sit on the ground or on a yoga mat with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Bend your knees and take your left leg from below your right leg, placing your left foot near your right hip.

At the same time, ensure that you cross your right over your left leg, bringing your right foot near your left knee. Place your right hand behind you.

With an inhalation, raise your left arm and with an exhale bring the arm down and on the outside of your right leg, twist the arm so your palm is open and facing your right.

Your torso should also be twisted now to face right.

Hold the pose for about 15-20 seconds.

Slowly come back into the starting position.

Repeat 4 times on each side.

