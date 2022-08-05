Yoga Poses to Reduce Fat From Thighs And Hips

A few yoga poses can strengthen your muscular mass and tone your thighs and hips. Yoga has several health benefits and regular practice of different yoga poses helps in a holistic wellbeing of body, mind and soul. Yoga’s psychological and spiritual facets emphasise the development of mindfulness. Yoga is also quite useful for weight loss.

Yoga aids in stress management, improves mental health and reduces emotional eating. All these benefits help in reducing weight. A few yoga poses can strengthen your muscular mass and tone your thighs and hips while helping you burn calories.

Here are two yoga asanas that will help you on your weight loss journey:

Trikonasana: This pose is also known as the triangle pose. It improves digestion as well as reduces fat around the belly and waist. This pose also increases blood flow to different parts of the body.

How to do it

Spread your legs wide and strand straight. Your legs should be separated from one another by at b more than the width of your shoulders.

Inhale; straighten your right hand above your head. The right ear and right arm should be in a parallel position.

Exhale; bend your torso at the waist to your left side. Slide your left arm and left leg together until your fingers touch your ankle.

Your head should be angled to the left and your right arm should be horizontal at this point.

Hold the position while keeping your elbows and knees straight. For 30 seconds, maintain the position.

Stand upright and with your back straight. On the opposite side, repeat the position.

Sarvangasana: Also known as the shoulder stand, it is referred to as the queen or mother of all asanas. Daily practice of this asana will help you improve metabolism, respiratory system, blood circulation and thyroid issues.

How to do it:

Start with the corpse pose, or Sarvasana, and bring your feet together. Next, place your hand sideways next to your torso, and your legs are supposed to be close to your chest.

Slowly raise your lower body. Lift your legs slowly while holding your hands behind your back.

Your upper arm should support your back while keeping your entire body in a straight line.

Hold the posture for at least 10 seconds while breathing.

Slowly fold your leg from the knee up.

Get your upper body down while using your hands as a support and return to the mat.

For as long as you hold Sarvangasana, lie in Savasana. Once done, don’t stand up abruptly.

