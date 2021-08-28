Yoga Session: This Easy Yogabhyas Is Effective Even If You Aren't 100% Fit

Exercise is very good for health but if you are unwell, you should avoid a heavy workout. In News 18’s live Yoga session on Saturday, Yoga trainer Savita Yadav talked about some small practices, which can keep you healthy and fit. Here’s what you do: Sit on a yoga mat with your waist and neck straight and focus on yourself. You have to focus on your breathing. Let’s have a look at some easy and small Yoga practices.

You have to move your neck backwards while breathing in, but bring the neck forward while breathing out. If you experience pain in the neck, do not perform this exercise again. After doing this 8 to 10 times, move your neck towards left and right and take care of breathing. Then you have to bend your neck towards the right while inhaling and then towards the left while exhaling. Continue the exercise and move your neck in a circular motion. If you have pain in the neck, you should do half rotation towards the back and do not bend your neck in front. This is called cervical power development action. You can do these exercises 2-3 times a day.

Follow this by touching the fingers of your hand to your shoulder and rotating your hand in this posture. Then keeping your hand connected with your shoulder, touch both the elbow and then take them away. Practice this while breathing in and out. After doing this for some time, spread your hands. Stretch both the hands in their direction and twist your wrist upwards and downwards. While twisting your wrist, breath in when bringing the finger side up and breath out when bringing then down. Do these 8-10 times. Then keeping the hand in this posture, move the wrist left and right in place of up and down.

Next, while keeping your hand straight, bring them in front and then spread your arms and take them back as per your capacity. During this too, focus on your breathing. Now bring your hands down while breathing out and take your hand up while breathing in.

